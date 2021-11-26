Google: As Featured On Links To Publications Are Normal Links

I am sure you've all seen websites that have a section on their website for "As Featured On" or something like that, then a carousel or listing of logos from those brands. Well, those links should not be feared, John Mueller from Google said putting those links on your site "sounds like a normal link."

John Mueller said this on Twitter - where the question that was asked by Vlad Rappoport was "if on our homepage weâ€™re showcasing major publications where our brand has been featured and we choose to link out to them for each logo, should they be nofollow or are dofollows okay?" John responded "That sounds like a normal link to me."

What types of links are these, here is a random screenshot of this from a random website:

Lots of sites do this and it is a way for the company to built credibility for their product or service on their website.

Here are those tweets:

That sounds like a normal link to me. â€” ðŸ§€ John ðŸ§€ (@JohnMu) November 23, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.