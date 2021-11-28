Google Doodle For Seasonal Holidays

Google has this interesting Christmas looking Doodle on its home page today with the alt tag that says Seasonal Holidays 2021. When you click on it, it goes to a query for [seasonal holidays].

Tonight begins the holiday of Chanukah, so maybe that is why they put up the Christmas decorations logo? A few days ago, Google did place their Hanukkah decorations up for the 2021 season - but you do need to search for [chanukah], [hanukkah] or other alternatives to see it.

Are there other seasonal holidays this week? Kwanza is not until December 26th, Christmas is not until December 25th. Thanksgiving is over.

So there is Advent today, Advent is a season of the liturgical year observed in most Christian denominations as a time of expectant waiting and preparation for both the celebration of the Nativity of Christ at Christmas and the return of Christ at the Second Coming.

But the colors are a bit off still.

Ugh. I’m with you. For liturgical Christians (Catholics, Anglicans, Episcopalians, Lutherans, Methodists) Advent begins today, Sunday. Colors are blue/purple and pink. No Christmas until midnight mass on December 24. — 🎙Barbara K. Baker 👩🏽‍💻📈 (@BarbaraKB) November 28, 2021

The search results do list out five holidays for "seasonal holidays" that include Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Eid al-Adha but the only one of these that are this week is Hanukkah.

Happy seasonal holidays to all of you!

