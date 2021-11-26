Google: Random Sentence Bolding For SEO

So now that we know that bolding works for SEO and rankings in 2021, we need to start bolding everything. Or maybe we need to be more random about our bolding efforts. Or maybe we need to really think about what we bold. In all seriousness, it is kind of funny how much we are talking about bolding things.

John Mueller of Google chimed in again on the topic offering one more piece of advice. He said on Twitter "random sentence bolding is not quite a replacement for high-quality, useful, unique, and compelling content."

This looks better when you look at the Twitter thread on this, so here:

Random sentence bolding is not quite a replacement for high-quality, useful, unique, and compelling content. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) November 22, 2021

So you can stop, let me emphasis that, you can stop worrying about bolding things now.

Forum discussion at Twitter.