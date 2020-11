Here is a fun GIF I found back in March 2019, yea, back into the archives, of the Google G logo on a mug with some hot brew. It says "G, what's in your mail?"

Gmail wrote on Twitter "we like our coffee strong, just like our #ML algorithms. Gmail blocks 10M spam and malicious emails every minute."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.