Google Mural Painting In Office During The Pandemic

It is nice to see Google doing some part in helping some local businesses keep busy doing the pandemic. Here is a photo from artist Katie Benn who was hired by Google to do some mural painting work at the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in California. The office is pretty much empty, so I guess it is a good time for some renovations...

Katie posted several photos on Instagram and wrote "my mural at @google earlier this fall. I was working on a giant ode to adventure and travel, the design being decided before covid. It was a weird time painting maskless happy people, joyfully traveling the world, exciting scenes of travel by air and sea, meanwhile the US was banned from visiting most countries, the bay area had been emptying out for months and this ongoing pandemic was revving up for another wave. At the time it felt bizarre, to be painting one world while living in an entirely different one- but then I realized that's really no different from what I'm doing most of the time anyway."

Here is the post with more photos:

