Short Google Search Video On Rendering & Crawling

Nov 20, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

How do you sum up how Google renders and crawls web sites in about two minutes? Well, John Mueller of Google was tasked to do just that and he managed to do it in this video.

John answered what crawl budget is, and whether the web rendering service reduces crawl budget. He described how caching plays a roll, how combing and reducing sizes of embedded resources can help with crawling and also speed up your site for your users.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google My Business Dashboard Tests New Location Manager Interface
 
blog comments powered by Disqus