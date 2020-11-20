Short Google Search Video On Rendering & Crawling

How do you sum up how Google renders and crawls web sites in about two minutes? Well, John Mueller of Google was tasked to do just that and he managed to do it in this video.

John answered what crawl budget is, and whether the web rendering service reduces crawl budget. He described how caching plays a roll, how combing and reducing sizes of embedded resources can help with crawling and also speed up your site for your users.

From @johnmu regarding crawl budget: "Google has no problem crawling enough urls for most sites. While there's no specific threshold, crawl budget is a topic that mostly large sites, let's say sites more than a few hundred thousand urls, really have to think about." https://t.co/QFXrEVkiTi — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 19, 2020

