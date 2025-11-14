Supposedly, there is this "hack" to "crack the code" to make your Local Service Ads work in Google Ads that is fake and not recommended. Folks are saying if your LSAs are not working, you should close that Google Ads account and make a new one. But Google and LSA experts are saying otherwise.

Anthony Higman shared his frank thoughts on this on X and wrote:

I SWEAR TO F**KING GOD, IF I HEAR ANOTHER AGENCY SAY "They Cracked The Code On Google LSA" And Its Canceling The Current Account And Making A New One, Im GONNA F**KING LOSE IT!!!!!!!!



THIS IS NOT WHY YOR LSA ISN'T WORKING. AND PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD DO NOT DO THIS OR LISTEN… — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) November 5, 2025

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, backed up Anthony and replied on X saying not to make new Google Ads accounts. She wrote:

We advise against creating a new account as it is not a dependable approach. For tips to enhance your Local Services Ads performance, please see this Help Center article with best practice guidance.

We advise against creating a new account as it is not a dependable approach. For tips to enhance your Local Services Ads performance, please see this Help Center article with best practice guidance: https://t.co/fDR4Q4RfEU — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) November 13, 2025

So don't just blanket listen to this hack because we have Google Ads specialists and Google reps saying not to do this.

Forum discussion at X.