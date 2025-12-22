Daily Search Forum Recap: December 22, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We had big Google search ranking volatility over the weekend, likely from the end of the December core update. Google sued SerpApi, which is super controversial. Google is pushing off Gemini replacing the Google Assistant. Google deleted more reviews this year. Google Ads it testing a learn more button in the ad text. Google expands ads in AI Overviews in more countries. OpenAI added local knowledge panels to the ChatGPT results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google December 2025 Core Update Volatility On Saturday - December 20
    As you all know, Google announced the Google December 2025 core update on Thursday afternoon, December 11th, we saw some significant volatility hit early on December 13th and then it seemed to cool a bit towards the middle of the week. Now, I am seeing signs of more intense volatility hit on Saturday, December 20th.
  • Google Sued SerpApi Over Scraping Search Results
    On Friday, Google announced it had filed a lawsuit against SerpApi for scraping the Google search results. Google alleges that SerpApi is running an "unlawful" operation that bypasses Google's security measures to scrape search results at an astonishing scale.
  • Google Expands Ads In AI Overviews To More Countries But Not For Sensitive Verticals
    Google quietly updated its AI Overviews ad documentation to say that ads in AI Overviews are supported in Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, and US. Previously, it just said it was available in the US and "will expand to select English speaking countries soon."
  • Report: Google Deleting Local Reviews More Than Ever
    GMBapi posted data that looks at tens of thousands of Google Business Profiles across multiple countries and showed that review deletions have increased significantly over the year, compared to previous periods.
  • Google Pushes Timeline For Gemini Replacing Assistant Into 2026
    Anish Kattukaran, CPO at Google Home & Nest announced in the Google Gemini forums that Gemini will not be replacing Google Assistant by the end of 2025. He wrote, "We're adjusting our previously announced timeline to make sure we deliver a seamless transition, and will continue our work to upgrade Assistant users to Gemini on mobile devices into 2026."
  • ChatGPT Gains Local Knowledge Panels
    OpenAI has added local knowledge panels to the ChatGPT results. When you ask for local information and then click on a business name, ChatGPT will load a local knowledge panel on the right side.
  • Google Tests Learn More Links After Ad Text
    Google is testing appending "learn more" links to the end of the Google search ads text. So the Google Ad will have its normal ad description and at the end, Google is testing adding "Learn more" with an arrow to the right, in blue anchor underlined text.
  • Live Hand Painting At Google Dublin
    Google had an event named the CE Awards 2025 at the Dublin office. And part of that was this live hand-painting setup. I am not sure on the details. Maybe this artist live painted the people there so they can take it home? I am not sure.

