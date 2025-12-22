Google Expands Ads In AI Overviews To More Countries But Not For Sensitive Verticals

Google quietly updated its AI Overviews ad documentation to say that ads in AI Overviews are supported in Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, and US. Google also added that they are now showing ads in AI Overviews for some sensitive verticals.

The new document lists these 12 countries as where AI Overviews can contain ads:

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Kenya
  • Malaysia
  • New Zealand
  • Nigeria
  • Pakistan
  • Philippines
  • Singapore
  • US

Previously, it just said it was available in the US and "will expand to select English speaking countries soon."

Google also added "Currently, we don’t show ads in AI Overviews for sensitive verticals like adult, alcohol, gambling, finance, healthcare, politics, and more." So Google won't currently show ads in AI Overviews for queries related to these topics:

  • Adult
  • Alcohol
  • Gambling
  • Finance
  • Healthcare
  • Politics
  • and more sensitive verticals.

Hat tip to PPC News Feed for spotting this doc change.

Forum discussion at X.

 

