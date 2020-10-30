Adorable First Day At Google Sign From Noogler & Family

So Emily Hossellman just started her new job at Google, during the pandemic, as a Product Marketing Lead at Google. She posed, with her two girls, holding signs "first day at Google 10/19/20."

How adorable is that photo. She posted this on LinkedIn and wrote "2020 has been full of surprises. One big surprise for me has been the opportunity to take on my dream role with Google. My girls and I decided to do a “first day” picture like they do for school to capture this moment in my career. Thank you to everyone who’s helped me along the journey to this day. I’m grateful for you all and so excited to jump into this challenge!"

Good things do happen in #2002!

Congrats Emily and family! This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.