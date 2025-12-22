Google is testing appending "learn more" links to the end of the Google search ads text. So the Google Ad will have its normal ad description and at the end, Google is testing adding "Learn more" with an arrow to the right, in blue anchor underlined text.

This test was spotted by Anthony Higman who shared a screenshot on X - he said, "The New Stupid "Lean More" Links Are Now In Paid Ads!!!" He added, "clicking the "Learn more" thing takes you direct to the landing page."

Here is his screenshot:

This is similar but different from the read more links Google rolled out last week in the organic search results. It is also different from the tests we saw in July.

I assume these will increase click-through rates on these search ads.

Forum discussion at X.