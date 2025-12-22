ChatGPT Gains Local Knowledge Panels

Dec 22, 2025
OpenAI has added local knowledge panels to the ChatGPT results. When you ask for local information and then click on a business name, ChatGPT will load a local knowledge panel on the right side. There is some suspicion that ChatGPT is pulling this from Google directly but I am not 100% sure.

Greg Sterling from Nearmedia told me this is new and he posted about it on LinkedIn and the Nearmedia site. Greg wrote, "We just saw it appear yesterday for the first time and it's probably post ChatGPT 5.0. It doesn't come up automatically even for branded queries. You need to click on a company name link in the main results or on the map."

I was able to replicate this as well, for my company, it is showing the outside of the previous office building my company was based at, about 20 years ago. And this is at a different address than the building my company is at now:

Here is Greg's example:

"Below is an example of what it looks like; and they appear to be available across multiple verticals. These Panels are being dynamically generated using first and third party data sources," Greg added.

Brad Brewer, interestingly enough, posted on LinkedIn that "OpenAI Local mirrors your Google Business Profile. I changed the URL in GBP and it updated instantly in ChatGPT."

