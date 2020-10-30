Google Halloween Doodle: Momo The Cat Adventures

Halloween this year should be interesting, I suspect - not that I ever celebrated or did anything for Halloween (no joke). But I always enjoy the logos and themes from the search engines including the Google Doodles. The Google Doodle this year for Halloween features Momo the cat and friends with underwater adventures.

You can see the GIF of the Doodle above but you can play with it early over here.

Google wrote "this Halloween, we’re picking up right where our 2016 Magic Cat Academy Doodle left off with a subaquatic shriek-quel! Dive in with Momo the cat to help new friends and reach new depths in her adventure against the Big Boss ghost and its school of ghouls...underwater. Feline lucky? Swim and swipe to PURR-tect the ocean and its creatures before it’s too late!"

There are four levels in this Doodle:

Level 1 — Sunlight Zone | Aquatic foe: Immortal Jellyfish

Level 2 — Twilight Zone | Aquatic foe: Boops Boops

Level 3 — Midnight Zone | Aquatic foe: Vampire Squid

Level 4 — The Abyss | Aquatic foe: Anglerfish

Martin Splitt of Google is a fan:

Today's Google Doodle is a super cute Halloween game - underwater! 😍 pic.twitter.com/dzBzkdMHNK — Martin Splitt @ home 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) October 30, 2020

Forum discussion at .