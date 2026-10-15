Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads is rolling out channel prioritization and budget allocation features. Google's Universal Cart has launched today in the U.S. Google posted a video on how Google Search handles URLs. Google has a new Google Ads beta format named automotive model feeds on search ads, also known as Vehicle Top Ads (Beta). Google is testing a redesigned search bar within the Google mobile app. Google Ads has released version 26 of the Google Ads API. Google Ads has updated the sexual content policies. Bing is testing "Related searches based on your browsing" for sponsored results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

6 Data Analytics Hiring Mistakes That Keep Your Agency Margins Low, MeasureU

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Turn Same Old Topics Into Award-Winning Content, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Apple Maps Detailed City Experience comes to Austin, Texas, Apple Insider

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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