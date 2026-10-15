Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2026

Oct 15, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads is rolling out channel prioritization and budget allocation features. Google's Universal Cart has launched today in the U.S. Google posted a video on how Google Search handles URLs. Google has a new Google Ads beta format named automotive model feeds on search ads, also known as Vehicle Top Ads (Beta). Google is testing a redesigned search bar within the Google mobile app. Google Ads has released version 26 of the Google Ads API. Google Ads has updated the sexual content policies. Bing is testing "Related searches based on your browsing" for sponsored results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • New Google Ads Controls: Channel Prioritization & Budget Allocation
    Google Ads is rolling out two new "controls" in the advertising platform named channel prioritization and budget allocation. These are rolling out globally across Google Search, Google Shopping, Performance Max, and soon Demand Gen.
  • Universal Cart Launches In Google Search (U.S.)
    Google has launched its Universal Cart today in Google Search and Gemini within the United States. This is powered by the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) and it was launched right before the big holiday shopping season.
  • Google Search On URLs: Ranking Factor, Hyphens vs Underscores & Emojis
    Google posted its first video in a series of what they are calling The Non-Canonical Cabinet. In this video, Cherry Prommawin and Gary Illyes discussed how Google Search deals with URLs. They discuss URLs as a ranking signal, hyphens versus underscores, emojis and much more.
  • Google Automotive Model Feeds On Search Ads (Vehicle Top Ads)
    Google has a new Google Ads beta format named automotive model feeds on search ads, also known as Vehicle Top Ads (Beta). This is a new search ad format designed specifically for vehicle manufacturers to showcase vehicles with rich visuals and key details in the search results.
  • Google Tests New Search Bar In Google App
    Google is testing a redesigned search bar within the Google mobile app. The new search bar is now has the + sign in it, and instead of saying "Search," it says "Ask Google." The search bar is also white, as opposed to gray and is thinner and higher up on the page.
  • Google Ads API Version 26 Now Out Available
    Google Ads has released version 26 of the Google Ads API. This is a major release of the Google Ads API updates including SMS messaging, local services, hotel center accounts, lift measurements, EU political items, conversion features, and so much more.
  • Google Ads Updates Sexual Content Policy With More Examples
    Google Ads has updated the sexual content policies to "provide additional examples and clearer information to advertisers," the company wrote. The main section that was updated was the "Sexually suggestive elements and themes" section.
  • Bing Tests Related Searches Based On Your Browsing
    Bing is testing showing "Related searches based on your browsing" similar to how Google is/was showing this a few months ago. In Bing's test, this is below the Microsoft Ads in the search results.
  • Google Natural Light Fancy Event Setup
    Google had an event, the one with the trumpeter, at the Bayview office. And just look how insanely nice it looks, with all the natural light and fancy furniture and setup.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

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Other Search

PPC

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Feedback:

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