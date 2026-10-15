Google is testing a redesigned search bar within the Google mobile app. The new search bar is now has the + sign in it, and instead of saying "Search," it says "Ask Google." The search bar is also white, as opposed to gray and is thinner and higher up on the page.

I don't see this myself, but Akshay Gangwar AssembleDebug spotted this and posted about it on X and on Android Authority. He said, "Google app search bar redesign now rolling out with new plus button for uploads, Nano Banana, and AI Mode."

Here is the before and after screenshot, with the before on the left and the after on the right:

Google keeps pushing more folks into AI features, like AI Mode.

Forum discussion at X.