Bing is testing showing "Related searches based on your browsing" similar to how Google is/was showing this a few months ago. In Bing's test, this is below the Microsoft Ads in the search results.

Here is a screenshot from Khushal Bherwani who posted this on X, he worte, "Bing is showing “Related Searches Based on Your Browsing” within sponsored results." This was also spotted by Sachin Patel on Search Engine Watch.

Here is that screenshot:

I assume this shows up for paid and organic results but I am not seeing this being tested myself...

Forum discussion at X.