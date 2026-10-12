Daily Search Forum Recap: October 12, 2026

Oct 12, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Third-party Google Search tracking tools are failing because Google is blocking them way too often. Google is testing using AI to come up with suggested goals and assets for your Google Ads campaigns. Microsoft announced Microsoft-Decision-1 last week and it is already being experimented with in both Bing Search and Copilot. Google says poor image quality will not stop products from showing in Google Search or Ads. Google will show AI Overviews for typos and when Search finds no results. The search performance reports in Google Search Console were very delayed over the weekend.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Third-Party Google Rank Tracking Struggling Now
    Google seems to be successfully blocking enough of the attempts of scrapers from trying to scrap data from its search results page over the past few weeks than it has in a long time. We reported this a few weeks ago, and I am surprised to see that many tools still struggle with Google Search reporting.
  • Google Ads Tests Using Google AI For Goals & Assets
    Google is testing using AI to come up with suggested goals and assets for your Google Ads campaigns. Google has confirmed this is a current test.
  • Bing & Copilot Experimenting With Microsoft-Decision-1
    Microsoft announced Microsoft-Decision-1 last week and it is already being experimented with in both Bing Search and Copilot. Microsoft-Decision-1 is a "decision-scoring model delivers top performance in latency and quality on structured decision tasks to outperform both LLMs and other decision models," Microsoft said.
  • Google AI Overviews For Typos & No Search Results
    Yes, Google often shows AI Overviews when Google Search cannot match specific web pages or when it thinks your query is a typo. In fact, Google AI Overviews can respond by saying, "It looks like your message might have been a typo or random keyboard input."
  • Google: Poor Image Quality Won't Stop Products From Showing In Search Or Ads
    Google has updated its Google Merchant Center low image quality help document to now say that poor image quality will not stop those products from showing in Google Search or Google Ads.
  • Google Search Console Performance Report Extremely Delayed
    The search performance reports in Google Search Console is now over 64 hours delayed, which is incredibly unusual for this report. Generally, we see this report updated within a few hours but over the past few days, post-spam update, the report has been lagging.
  • Noogler Cupcakes
    Here are custom designed Noogler cupcakes from the Google Dublin office. Nooglers are new Googlers who just got hired by Google. So Google gave them special cupcakes.

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Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 12, 2026

Oct 12, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Third-Party Google Rank Tracking Struggling Now

Oct 12, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Using Google AI For Goals & Assets

Oct 12, 2026 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing & Copilot Experimenting With Microsoft-Decision-1

Oct 12, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Overviews For Typos & No Search Results

Oct 12, 2026 - 7:21 am
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