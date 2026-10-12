Daily Search Forum Recap: October 12, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Third-party Google Search tracking tools are failing because Google is blocking them way too often. Google is testing using AI to come up with suggested goals and assets for your Google Ads campaigns. Microsoft announced Microsoft-Decision-1 last week and it is already being experimented with in both Bing Search and Copilot. Google says poor image quality will not stop products from showing in Google Search or Ads. Google will show AI Overviews for typos and when Search finds no results. The search performance reports in Google Search Console were very delayed over the weekend.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

User Groups Admin API, Google Analytics Help

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Judgment Day: Why Cutting the Content Marketing Team Was a Mistake, B2BMX Insights

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.