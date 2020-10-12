Daily Search Forum Recap: October 12, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Are Press Releases Still Good for SEO?, Search Engine Journal

Local & Maps

Wireless CarPlay support expected in 2021 Honda Accord, AppleInsider

Mobile & Voice

Google Assistant reminders working again with G Suite, 9to5Google

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google marks Lakers NBA Finals win with fireworks, 9to5Google

Other Search