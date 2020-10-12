Daily Search Forum Recap: October 12, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Is It Google Search Ranking Updates Or Instability Over Bugs?
Over the past week or so, the search tracking tools have been showing a lot fluctuations, volatility and instability. We know Google has had a number of bugs that it is still actually working on resolving. All of that can cause volatility in the search results but is it just that?
- Google My Business Adds More COVID-19 Health & Safety Checks
A month ago, we reported how Google My Business added new health and safety attributes for businesses to add to their local listings. It seems google has been expanding the number of attributes for these businesses.
- Another Google Webmaster Virtual Conference Coming February 2021
The next Google Webmaster virtual conference is already being worked on by Martin Splitt and Google friends. Martin said it is expected to happen in about four months from now, in February 2021.
- Bing Webmaster Tools Now Supports Arabic & Hebrew Languages
Bing Webmaster Tools now supports languages that go from right-to-left, like Arabic and Hebrew. Fabrice Cabal from Microsoft Bing wrote on Twitter "If you didn't notice yet, Bing Webmaster Tools is now also available in Right-To-Left languages as Arabic and Hebrew."
- Google Sports Scores Stop Working In The US Yesterday
Yesterday, Google had another bug - this one was not with indexing or ranking but live sports scores. I assume there was some sort of disconnect between the data provider for some of the sports scores and Google search.
- Vlog #89: Ed Bernstein On Challenges Of Doing In House SEO & Mapping The Competitive Search Landscape
Ed Bernstein, the IT Director at Active Ventilation Products, came out to the ballpark to get on the vlog. He built his first web site in 1994, the same year my company built its first web site - although I was 14 years old then...
- New Googlers Finally Receiving Noogler Hats
We have seen some Nooglers start their jobs at Google during this pandemic, which means, starting from home. Some have even borrowed the noogler Google propeller hat. But now, 6 months in, Google is f
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Quick update on the canonical bug. This news publisher has seen nice improvements as the fix continues. A # of pages are back in the index (not all, but many). For the ones back, clicks have returned & excluded reporting shows, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Thank you for flagging. We do not allow ads that use phishing tactics to deceive users. Our systems identified this ad yes, Google Ads on Twitter
- Update to Political Content policy (October 2020), Google Advertising Policies Help
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Customizable Amazon Sponsored Display ads go live globally
- Status update on the Google indexing bugs
- Lowest Search Marketing Expo rates end soon
Other Great Search Stories:
