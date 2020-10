Here is a photo I found on Instagram from El Forajido who did some Google yarn or string art in the Google Spain office. He said "who would have told us that our yarn paintings would one day be on the walls of Google in Torre Picasso."

This photo is from a year ago May by the way.

