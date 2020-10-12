New Googlers Finally Receiving Noogler Hats

We have seen some Nooglers start their jobs at Google during this pandemic, which means, starting from home. Some have even borrowed the noogler Google propeller hat. But now, 6 months in, Google is finally mailing these hats to the nooglers.

I assume it was hard to coordinate obtaining these hats and sending them out, since most Googlers are working from home. Beth Kelley, a Noogler, well, someone who started at Google within the past six-months, said on Instagram "My hat finally arrived on the 6 month anniversary of starting here. I am still new-ish..."

Congrats!

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.