Vlog #89: Ed Bernstein On Challenges Of Doing In House SEO & Mapping The Competitive Search Landscape

Ed Bernstein, the IT Director at Active Ventilation Products, came out to the ballpark to get on the vlog. He built his first web site in 1994, the same year my company built its first web site - although I was 14 years old then. His first web site was for his music, yes, he is a musician as well.

Note: The camera views get better as I learn how to position two cameras. Living and learning… Sorry about the camera set up on this one.

He really first started in SEO when he built web sites for other people but he went knee deep in this when he started at Active Ventilation Products about 3-years ago. The way he learned it was mostly through trial and error and watching the search results in his specific niche. He studies the SERP, studies the competitors and makes changes there.

He said one the challenges is around not being able to change the content, but instead doing some technical SEO can make a difference. So things with titles, URLs, images, meta data and structured data all matters. He would make small changes that would lead to incremental success and he keeps tweaking to gain more and more in the search results.

He said often when it comes to working with different decision makers, you have to make compromises. He was able to analyze the analytics, the usage of the site by the site users and build more pages or content on the site to help answer the questions those users want.

Mapping out the search landscape is about looking at the competition he said. Looking at who is ranking at the top, what they are doing on the site, all matters. So he studies that, watches what those sites do and how they change and then tries different things out on his own site. They do have an advantage because they are subject specific experts in that topic, so they know the product so much better than some of the others that may even sell their vents.

In fact, you can hear the passion he has for the products they sell. You can see the responsibility he feels for the whole company and the company’s employees around making sure sales are there to keep everyone working. We briefly talked about some of the past Google updates and what stresses may have been caused by those updates, including the May core update.

You can learn more about Ed Bernstein on social media @temnoon and the company at roofvents.com.

