Daily Search Forum Recap: October 5, 2026

Oct 5, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google explained why it is doing more spam updates and spoke about the new quality pillars. Gary Illyes from Google reportedly presented new data from Google Search on how long Google for crawling, indexing and serving on average. Google Search Console will soon roll out dark mode capabilities. Google Ads has a new AI campaign localization tool for Search campaigns (beta). Google Ads sent an email notifying some advertisers that it will automatically identify and extract high-quality promotions from your website and apply them directly to your campaigns starting on October 12, 2026. Google may be testing the three dots for about this site, twice, it seems like a bug.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Spam Updates Use AI To Find AI Spam & More
    Google spoke at the three-day Google Search Central Live Deep Dive event in Europe about why it has rolled out so many spam updates in 2026, according to John Campbell's recap at We Are Roast. He said that Google has been doing more spam updates because there is so much more new content than before. He also said Google is using AI to catch more spam.
  • Google Search Data On Crawling, Indexing & Serving Timelines
    Gary Illyes from Google reportedly presented new data from Google Search on how long Google for crawling, indexing and serving on average. This is broken down by process, withing crawling, indexing and serving and shows the typical timeframe versus the slowest timeframe.
  • Dark Mode Coming To Google Search Console
    Google will soon support dark mode in Google Search Console. Ariel Kroszynski, a Senior Software Engineer at Google, announced this at the Google Search Central Live Deep Dive Europe 2026 in Barcelona last week.
  • Google Ads To Automated Promotions For Search & PMax Campaigns Soon
    Google Ads sent an email notifying some advertisers that it will automatically identify and extract high-quality promotions from your website and apply them directly to your campaigns starting on October 12, 2026. This is called automated promotions and only applies to Search and Performance Max campaigns with linked location assets.
  • Google Ads With Doubled About This Ad Button
    Google seems to have a bug of sorts where sometimes it can show the three dots about this ad or search result button twice, instead of just once. I can replicate this for some queries but not all.
  • OpenAI To Test Visual ChatGPT Ad Format During AI Image Generation
    OpenAI announced "new visual ad format in ChatGPT" that it will be testing "later this month in the US with an initial group of advertisers." The new visual ad format is an "ad format during image generation in ChatGPT." So if you ask ChatGPT to make an image for you, it will show a special ad for that process.
  • Google Ads AI Campaign Localization Tool (Beta)
    Google Ads has a new AI campaign localization tool for Search campaigns (beta), at least according to a new help document I found late last week. "You can use the AI campaign localization tool to quickly localize entire Search campaigns for new languages and regions using generative AI," Google wrote in the help document.
  • Googler Kids Hula Hooping
    At this Google event, they had a hula hoop area where children of Google employees were able to hula hoop. There is a video on Instagram of them hula hooping.

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