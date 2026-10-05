Daily Search Forum Recap: October 5, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google explained why it is doing more spam updates and spoke about the new quality pillars. Gary Illyes from Google reportedly presented new data from Google Search on how long Google for crawling, indexing and serving on average. Google Search Console will soon roll out dark mode capabilities. Google Ads has a new AI campaign localization tool for Search campaigns (beta). Google Ads sent an email notifying some advertisers that it will automatically identify and extract high-quality promotions from your website and apply them directly to your campaigns starting on October 12, 2026. Google may be testing the three dots for about this site, twice, it seems like a bug.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

GTM AI Version Summaries: A Practical Guide, KRM Digital Marketing

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

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