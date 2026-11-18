Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing new AI Overview citation cards that are more visible and click-worthy. Microsoft Advertising released its biggest bidding update in a decade. Google Ads help documents on AI Max for Search for Travel campaigns. Google Ads has added two features to the Performance Max campaign set up screen for Channel Prioritization and Promo Mode. Google will migrate hotel campaigns to travel campaigns. New Google Ads Commercial exceptions to US Election Ads poliocy. Google tag and Tag Manager unification has begun. Google AdSense has new regulatory documents.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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