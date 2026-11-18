Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing new AI Overview citation cards that are more visible and click-worthy. Microsoft Advertising released its biggest bidding update in a decade. Google Ads help documents on AI Max for Search for Travel campaigns. Google Ads has added two features to the Performance Max campaign set up screen for Channel Prioritization and Promo Mode. Google will migrate hotel campaigns to travel campaigns. New Google Ads Commercial exceptions to US Election Ads poliocy. Google tag and Tag Manager unification has begun. Google AdSense has new regulatory documents.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google AI Overviews With Unfaded Citation Block
Google seems to have rolled out an update to the AI Overviews on the Google Search page where the citation cards or blocks on the right side are not faded out. Instead, the citations are fully visible, and you don't need to click into the AI Overview to view them fully.
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Microsoft Advertising Announces Biggest Upgrade To Bidding Models
Microsoft announced the "biggest upgrade" to bidding models in a decade within Microsoft Advertising. Microsoft wrote, "we're continuously listening to customer feedback to understand the ways we can make our bidding deliver better results for advertisers, and now we're rolling out the biggest upgrade to bidding models in a decade."
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Google Tag & Google Tag Manager Unification
This past August, Google announced the unification of Google tag and Google Tag Manager. Well, today Google posted a Google Tag Manager release not about the unification. It is titled Google tag and Google Tag Manager unification and dated on November 17, 2026.
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Google Hotel Campaigns Migrating To Search Campaigns For Travel
While Google is migrating travel campaigns to the Search campaigns for Travel now, Google will be migrating Hotel campaigns will or is migrating to new Search campaigns for Travel this quarter, Q4 2026.
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Google Ads Releases Several AI Max For Search For Travel Campaigns Help Docs
Google has released several new Google Ads help documents on the topic of AI Max for Search for Travel campaigns. This comes as Google begins to migrate Travel campaigns to the new Search campaigns for Travel in Google Ads.
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Google Ads New Commercial Exemptions To US Election Advertising Policy
Google Ads has added a new exemption to its political content policy for "Commercial exceptions to US Election Ads." This essentially exempts ads that feature candidates solely for government programs or commercial products, without political references, from US Election Ads verification.
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Google Ads PMax Setup Now With Channel Prioritization & Promo Mode
Google Ads has added two features to the Performance Max campaign set up screen for Channel Prioritization and Promo Mode. While Channel Prioritization and Promo Mode are not new, it is reportedly new within this campaign set up screen.
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Google AdSense Opt-Out, Messaging & Privacy Updates
Google AdSense posted a few updates related to regulatory changes around opt-out controls, messaging and privacy regulations for the ad product. I figured I'd group them into one post and sum it up.
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Android Figurine With Smart Glasses?
Here is another photo from the Android Dev Summit in London. This one shows off a big green Android figurine wearing what looks like smart glasses.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Still seeing the fake click data in Google Search Console. What's frustrating is that for some sites, it's not super obvious until you start looking on a keyword or page level and you'll see insane CTRs on keywords that you're not close to being in the top positions for. They, Joy Hawkins on X
- The holiday season is a busy time for advertisers. It's also an important time to stay vigilant against phishing attempts. We're aware of fraudulent emails impersonating Microsoft Advertising and urging advertisers to urgently reconnect their accounts. Reme…, Microsoft Advertising Support on X
- Yep, it's there in Canary now. I'm sure coming to the stable version of Chrome soon. We've seen this tested before btw. Barry covered it in October -> Chrome Canary tests AI sidebar on the New Tab page The new tab page contains the sidebar with three buttons. Google Search button…, Glenn Gabe on X
- For those curious, the original context was that if I prompt the Hindi speakers in the room with the first line (top), every single one of them can predict what the next line is going to be. Much like an LLM., Gary Illyes on LinkedIn
- Search Engine Watch Blog in 2004, Classic Web on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Local Services Ads historical reports are now available to download
- Vibe web marketing: How to manage your own AI team
- How to use SEO insights to connect teams and engage audiences
- How to prioritize SEO and GEO work when everything feels urgent
- When everyone can do SEO, what makes an expert?
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Introducing GPT-6.2 Astra and Sol, OpenAI
- Gemini 4 Hydrogen: a faster model for general purpose robotics, Google Developers Blog
- How Google's AI rates brands in the United States: J.P. Morgan ranks 2nd at home and 185th in Iceland, GPT Insights
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Trump's China data center curb advances despite Amazon, Google, Meta lobbying, Reuters
- Google Embraces Geothermal Technology to Vaporize Rock for Clean Power, Wall Street Journal
- Howie AI Scheduling Tool Joins Google Labs in Latest Acquisition, Bloomberg
- Microsoft aims to challenge OpenAI, Anthropic with cheaper, specialized AI models, Axios
- OpenAI bug defendant Alfozan set for trial in January, CNBC
- San Jose entertainment venues revive stalled Google neighborhood, San José Spotlight
- TPU Model Design Considerations and Optimization Guide, Google Developers Blog
- Search Conferences 2026 and 2027: Every SEO, PPC and GEO Event and Award Worldwide, marketingsignals.com
- Brockman Pushes OpenAI Toward Cybersecurity—and a Showdown Over AI Safety, The Information
- Amazon, Google to Have About 28% of Anthropic Stock After IPO, Bloomberg
- Anthropic IPO: Claude Maker to Guide Price to Top of Range or Above, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- How to use AI for content creation (step-by-step workflow), Semrush
- When NOT to Write a New Blog Post, JumpFly
- AI Agents in Marketing: Where To Draw the Line, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
Other Search
- Apple HomeView issues make Google Home look more appealing, Android Authority
- Apple Watch Siri Recap Review: AI Listening Adds Little Value, Bloomberg
- New features and updates in Google Home, Google Blog
- Chrome Canary tests AI sidebar on the New Tab page, Piunikaweb
- Apple HomeView Review (2026): Should’ve Been Better, Wired
- Web IQ is now broadly available: Build better agents that keep up..., Bing Search Blog
- Google's AI Attributed a Child's Sickle Cell Diagnosis to Actress Zendaya. Its Sources Were About a Child With the Same Name., Rudra Jadhav
PPC
- Explained: How are ChatGPT ads performing? OpenAI’s case studies show strong returns, but it has not published a click-through rate, Answer Engine Daily
- World's Largest Brands Infected With Malware Via Optimizely, Report URI
- Bing tests Enroll now CTA button on Copilot ads, Search Engine Watch
- Google Ads Surcharges Rise To 3% In France And Italy – Local US Advertisers Can Be Billed Too, Search Engine Journal
- Google Ads Channel Prioritization: What Advertisers Need to Know, ZATO Marketing
- Video Campaign Groups Now Mix Reservation and Auction Campaigns, PPC News Feed
- Merchant Center Caps Sale Price Annotations, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Google tests sticky citations in desktop AI Overviews, Search Engine Watch
- Google’s AI Mode could soon get a handy file sharing shortcut, Android Authority
- Google Wallet is now available on iOS in the U.S., Google Blog
- How to use Tasks in Gemini for personal assistance, Google Blog
SEO
- How to Create an AEO/GEO-Friendly Social Media Strategy, Ann Smarty
- My 2027 AI Search Predictions, Joe Hall
- Did AEO Fully Diverge From SEO in 2026? Deconstructing Profound's AI Search Playbook, QueryBurst
- Who Blocks AI Crawlers? robots.txt Study of 1,000 Sites, Dev Toolry
- Google November 2026 core update: What marketers should know, Semrush
- Catch weak alt text: five new assessments, fix with AI for stores, and more abilities, Yoast
- Google’s 300 ranking signals, and the fifty that apply to your page, RESONEO
- What We Learned From Analyzing 9,658 Reddit Threads In Google, Nectiv
Feedback:
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