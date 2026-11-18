Google Ads has added two features to the Performance Max campaign set up screen for Channel Prioritization and Promo Mode. While Channel Prioritization and Promo Mode are not new, it is reportedly new within this campaign set up screen.

Thomas Eccel spotted this and wrote on LinkedIn, "PMax News! Two new settings now show up when you create a new campaign under "Budget" Submenu. Channel Prioritization and Promotion Mode.

He shared this screenshot with all his branding:

He then explained what he one does:

Channel Prioritisation: You can tell PMax which channels matter more to your business and which less. Google-owned channels high, Display low, Search Partner low. And allocating budget share to each.

Promotion Mode: Made for peak moments. You can loosen your ROAS target for a short period and add extra daily budget on top, so the campaign tries to capture more demand.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.