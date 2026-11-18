Google Ads has added a new exemption to its political content policy for "Commercial exceptions to US Election Ads." This essentially exempts ads that feature candidates solely for government programs or commercial products, without political references, from US Election Ads verification.

It explicitly exempts certain advertisements featuring candidates or elected officials from US Election Ads requirements when they:

Promote a legally established government program, product, or service, without references to political parties or the person's political office or campaign activities.

Feature a candidate or officeholder strictly in their capacity as a business owner, employee, or licensed business agent, promoting a tangible product or service.

Google wrote, "In November 2026, Google will update the Political content policy under the United States (US) election ads section to clarify commercial exemptions." "Advertisements that feature a current officeholder or candidate solely in connection with a legally-established government program or as a commercial employee/agent offering products or services for sale, without reference to their political office, party or campaign, will be exempt from US Election Ads verification," Google added

A candidate who also operates a commercial business can advertise their ordinary business activities without automatically triggering US Election Ads requirements, provided the specified conditions are met.

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