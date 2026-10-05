Dark Mode Coming To Google Search Console

Oct 5, 2026 - 7:51 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

New In Google Search Console

Google will soon support dark mode in Google Search Console. Ariel Kroszynski, a Senior Software Engineer at Google, announced this at the Google Search Central Live Deep Dive Europe 2026 in Barcelona last week.

Francesc Invernon, Chief Operating Officer and Tech SEO at ElNacional.cat sent me the following screenshots from the presentation that shows a sample of dark mode in Google Search Console.

Here is his screenshot:

Dark Mode Google Search Console

Here is the slide where he announced dark mode:

Dark Mode In Google Search Console

Google Search supported dark mode for several years now. It is nice to get it for Search Console. Heck, this site, which older than Search Console (Webmaster Tools) even supports dark mode.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update: I am told this was a joke, Google is not working on dark mode for Search Console. I am not sure I get the humor but okay.

John Mueller confirmed it was a joke and you had to be there to understand it :)

Joke

 

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