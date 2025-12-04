Microsoft is testing a new search bar with a more powerful tools menu button. This tools menu is larger, has a plus sign and gives you options to click search with your voice, search with an image and even make an image.

This was spotted by Radu Oncescu who posted some screenshots on X here are one of those screenshots:

Here is what the normal search bar looks like:

Here are more screenshots:

🔎 Microsoft is testing a new search bar design for Microsof Bing.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/md5p01yIak — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) November 15, 2025

