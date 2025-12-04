Bing Tests New Search Bar With Advanced Tools Menu

Microsoft is testing a new search bar with a more powerful tools menu button. This tools menu is larger, has a plus sign and gives you options to click search with your voice, search with an image and even make an image.

This was spotted by Radu Oncescu who posted some screenshots on X here are one of those screenshots:

Bing New Search Bar

Here is what the normal search bar looks like:

Bing Current Search Bar

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

