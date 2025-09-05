Google Local Panel With Weird Directory Card

We know Google can show AI-generated summary cards in the local panels on mobile and desktop. But I am not sure what this thing is, it was spotted by Stephen White and it shows a website card from a third-party site, like a directory.

He posted this screenshot on X:

Stephen White described this as, "a GBP where one of the directories the business is listed on is appearing in the body of the GBP and above their contact details etc."

It seems like a bug to me but maybe this is one of those DMA tests in the EU regions?

Forum discussion at X.