Google Ads may be testing the ability to subscribe to support updates via WhatsApp. Google has rolled out a new option to get real-time support case updates directly on WhatsApp, at least some folks are seeing this.
Arpan Banerjee posted about this enhancement on LinkedIn and said, "A small feature, but a big boost in convenience for anyone managing Google Ads."
Here is his screenshot:
I personally do my best not to use WhatsApp but internationally, WhatsApp is a big deal.
Arpan said these are the benefits:
- Instant notifications the moment your case is updated
- No more checking emails repeatedly
- Faster, simpler communication
Why not offer the same for texting? The cost?
Forum discussion at LinkedIn.