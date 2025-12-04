Google Ads may be testing the ability to subscribe to support updates via WhatsApp. Google has rolled out a new option to get real-time support case updates directly on WhatsApp, at least some folks are seeing this.

Arpan Banerjee posted about this enhancement on LinkedIn and said, "A small feature, but a big boost in convenience for anyone managing Google Ads."

Here is his screenshot:

I personally do my best not to use WhatsApp but internationally, WhatsApp is a big deal.

Arpan said these are the benefits:

Instant notifications the moment your case is updated

No more checking emails repeatedly

Faster, simpler communication

Why not offer the same for texting? The cost?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.