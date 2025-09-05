Google Ads will soon allow advertisers to place ads for "Mature Cosmetic Procedures." This change goes into effect on September 22, 2025, and then advertisers will be allowed to advertise for cosmetic services and plastic surgery focused on intimate body parts.

Google posted this update over here and wrote, "In September 2025, the Google Ads Sexual content policy will be updated by removing Mature Cosmetic Procedures from policy. This update will be implemented on September 22, 2025, after which we will no longer restrict Mature Cosmetic Procedures in Google Ads under the Sexual content policy."

What does Google consider "Mature Cosmetic Procedures?" Well, Google has examples of that over here (until Google removes it on September 22nd). The examples include cosmetic services and plastic surgery focused on intimate body parts but are not limited to the following:

Female breast augmentation

Penis enlargement surgery

Vaginal laser rejuvenation

Buttock implants

Pubic hair grooming

