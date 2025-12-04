Daily Search Forum Recap: December 4, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search rankings are volatile again and heating up. Plus, the Search Console performance report and page indexing reports are still delayed. Google Ads now supports WhatsApp support notifications. Google Discover added summarize, follow up, and dive deeper with AI Mode links. Microsoft is testing a new search bar with advanced tools.

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up December 3rd & 4th

I am seeing some signs of a Google Search ranking update and intense volatility that kicked in late yesterday. The SEO community started chattering about it over the past several hours and some of the tools are showing a spike in volatility with the Google search rankings.

Google Search Console Performance Reports & Page Indexing Delayed Again

I know, we just reported the page indexing report within Google Search Console is very delayed, about two weeks. Well, it is still delayed two weeks, I thought it would catch up by now, but it only got three days of data and then stalled again. And the performance reports are now 32 hours behind, when it is normally just a few hours behind.

Google Discover Gains AI Mode Features

Google is adding more AI features to Google Discover, specifically pushing people from articles in Google Discover into Google AI Mode. When you click on an article from Google Discover and then click on the three dots at the top right of the screen, you are given three options to go into AI Mode.

Google Ads WhatsApp Support Notifications

Google Ads may be testing the ability to subscribe to support updates via WhatsApp. Google has rolled out a new option to get real-time support case updates directly on WhatsApp, at least some folks are seeing this.

Bing Tests New Search Bar With Advanced Tools Menu

Microsoft is testing a new search bar with a more powerful tools menu button. This tools menu is larger, has a plus sign and gives you options to click search with your voice, search with an image and even make an image.

Jukebox At Google Office

At the Google Bayview office, Google had/has this jukebox there. It might be a prop for an event or maybe something Google just has. Hard to tell these days with the amount of disposable income Google has.

Year in Search 2025: What and how we searched this year, Google Blog

