I know, we just reported the page indexing report within Google Search Console is very delayed, about two weeks. Well, it is still delayed two weeks, I thought it would catch up by now, but it only got three days of data and then stalled again. And the performance reports are now 32 hours behind, when it is normally just a few hours behind.

Here are screenshots of both reports showing the delay.

32 hours for the Performance report:

About two weeks for the page indexing report:

A number of SEOs want to know what is up with the delays. Paul Lovell posted on LinkedIn, we have complaints on X. I am not sure.

I do suspect Google is working on it and like always, it will catch up. This is not that uncommon for these reports to get stuck.

It is almost always a reporting bug and has no impact on your performance in search, i.e. indexing, serving and ranking in the Google search results.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.