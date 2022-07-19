Daily Search Forum Recap: July 19, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We had another Google Ads, AdSense, etc outage or massive delay in reporting again today. As a reminder, Google Ads won't let you edit or create new Extended Text Ads anymore. Google is investigating a possible bug with the recipe carousel in Google Search. Google is testing icons in the Things to do and other features. Microsoft Bing is testing polls or surveys in the knowledge panels.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.