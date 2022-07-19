Daily Search Forum Recap: July 19, 2022

Jul 19, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We had another Google Ads, AdSense, etc outage or massive delay in reporting again today. As a reminder, Google Ads won't let you edit or create new Extended Text Ads anymore. Google is investigating a possible bug with the recipe carousel in Google Search. Google is testing icons in the Things to do and other features. Microsoft Bing is testing polls or surveys in the knowledge panels.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads & AdSense Advertiser Console Delayed Again - Confirmed
    On Friday, the Google Ads, AdSense, Analytics, consoles, and more were delayed, super slow, and overall buggy. Well, it is happening again today, Tuesday morning. Google Ads has even confirmed it again after reports started coming in at around 3 am ET. This seems to also be impacting the AdSense console.
  • PSA: Google Ads Won't Let You Create Or Edit Expanded Text Ads, Including URLs
    Just a reminder, Google Ads no longer allows you to edit URLs, or create or edit any ETAs, i.e. expanded text ads, anymore. This should have gone into effect on July 1, 2022 - at least that is what Google told us and we reported on twice here.
  • Google May Investigate Potential Google Search Recipe Bug
    Google may investigate a potential bug in Google Search with the recipe search results carousel. There are reports of sites dropping out from the recipe carousel without the URLs dropping out from the normal search results.
  • Bing Tests Knowledge Panel Poll Tests
    Microsoft Bing may be testing polls for the knowledge panels they display on the right panel. If you search for [joe biden], and scroll down the right side knowledge panel, you may see a friendly poll or test.
  • Google Icons For Things To Do & Other Features Like Places To Stay
    Google is now testing placing icons next to the Things To Do, How To Get There and Places To Stay search feature. Previously, I don't think I have ever seen the icons before and as Saad AK said on Twitter, the places to stay feature might be new too.
  • Google Bench Of Pittsburgh Bridge
    Here is a photo from the Google Pittsburgh office a bench in the shape of a Pittsburgh bridge, I am thinking this is the Roberto Clemente Bridge. It is right next to the G logo in white.

