Daily Search Forum Recap: July 19, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We had another Google Ads, AdSense, etc outage or massive delay in reporting again today. As a reminder, Google Ads won't let you edit or create new Extended Text Ads anymore. Google is investigating a possible bug with the recipe carousel in Google Search. Google is testing icons in the Things to do and other features. Microsoft Bing is testing polls or surveys in the knowledge panels.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads & AdSense Advertiser Console Delayed Again - Confirmed
On Friday, the Google Ads, AdSense, Analytics, consoles, and more were delayed, super slow, and overall buggy. Well, it is happening again today, Tuesday morning. Google Ads has even confirmed it again after reports started coming in at around 3 am ET. This seems to also be impacting the AdSense console.
- PSA: Google Ads Won't Let You Create Or Edit Expanded Text Ads, Including URLs
Just a reminder, Google Ads no longer allows you to edit URLs, or create or edit any ETAs, i.e. expanded text ads, anymore. This should have gone into effect on July 1, 2022 - at least that is what Google told us and we reported on twice here.
- Google May Investigate Potential Google Search Recipe Bug
Google may investigate a potential bug in Google Search with the recipe search results carousel. There are reports of sites dropping out from the recipe carousel without the URLs dropping out from the normal search results.
- Bing Tests Knowledge Panel Poll Tests
Microsoft Bing may be testing polls for the knowledge panels they display on the right panel. If you search for [joe biden], and scroll down the right side knowledge panel, you may see a friendly poll or test.
- Google Icons For Things To Do & Other Features Like Places To Stay
Google is now testing placing icons next to the Things To Do, How To Get There and Places To Stay search feature. Previously, I don't think I have ever seen the icons before and as Saad AK said on Twitter, the places to stay feature might be new too.
- Google Bench Of Pittsburgh Bridge
Here is a photo from the Google Pittsburgh office a bench in the shape of a Pittsburgh bridge, I am thinking this is the Roberto Clemente Bridge. It is right next to the G logo in white.
Other Great Search Threads:
- What I analysis in this- Google shows this carousel by which dishe have popular tag on menu not the business name but when click on dishes name you can see the business name and the popular dish of, Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Google hotel listing with new interface for "Web Results". ? And also " Similar hotels nearby" images shown as stories story format. or Here is the video in action for ref- #localbusiness https://t., Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Since salaries were making the round again: YOU CAN ALWAYS NEGOTIATE YOUR STARTING SALARY. At big companies the recruiter will say you can't because everything is approved as-is, but you c, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- SEO and accessibility: 30+ tips from deaf and disabled people
- Ahrefs mentions vanishing from Semrush-owned Backlinko
- 1-star review attacks plague restaurants on Google
- Instagram announces payments in chat
- Google allows Election Ads on YouTube and updates its Political Content Policy
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google and the Global Cross Border Privacy Rules, Google Blog
- Russia fines Google $365 million over YouTube videos containing ‘prohibited’ content, The Verge
- Several Apple, Google apps lack privacy data: Report, India Times
Links & Content Marketing
- 8 B2B Content Marketing Practices that Work, ReadWrite
- Reach All Your Content Marketing Goals With These 5 Tips, Entrepreneur
Local & Maps
- How one Local Guide shares his passion for ice cream on Google Maps, Local Guides Connect
- Google Maps' shared location pin gets a more refined look, Android Central
Mobile & Voice
- Research shows Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant aren’t equal in providing answers to our health questions, VentureBeat
SEO
- Should You Invest in SEO During an Economic Downturn?, Deepcrawl
- The Google May 2022 Broad Core Update – 5 micro-case studies that once again underscore the complexity of broad core algorithm updates, GSQI
- The SEO First, Users Second, Approach, SammySEO
- What 20,000 keywords say about Google’s first page, Kevin Indig
- Why Are Breadcrumbs Important for SEO?, Onely
- How To Get a Featured Snippet on Google, The Blogsmith
- IndexWatch: Search Visibility Winners & Losers Q2 2022 UK, SISTRIX
PPC
- Use the new Google Mobile Ads SDK getVersion() method, Google Ads Developer Blog
- How Performance Max Could Enhance Your Marketing Strategy, Receptional
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.