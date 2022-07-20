As you know, Google is opening the new Google Europaallee campus in Zurich, Switzerland and I guess they had a special event the other day. Here is a photo of a massive Google key at the opening event.

I spotted this on Instagram and if I translate the German text, it reads:

Google is growing and growing in Switzerland: The Google campus on Europaallee in Zurich was inaugurated yesterday. Fabian Unteregger and Kathrin Hönegger moderated the grandiose show "Google, that...?" with lots of fun bets and prominent guests, such as Federal President Ignazio Cassis, ETH President Joël Mesot and Government Councilor Carmen Walker Späh. Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the guests via video and with a "Grüezi" in US slang. After the headquarters in Silicon Valley, Zurich is the most important location with 5,000 employees. «I love your great Google hop! - which was a few minutes later at the dessert buffet. Thanks to Google Switzerland boss Patrick Warnking for the invitation.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.