Google Icons For Things To Do & Other Features Like Places To Stay

Jul 19, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is now testing placing icons next to the Things To Do, How To Get There and Places To Stay search feature. Previously, I don't think I have ever seen the icons before and as Saad AK said on Twitter, the places to stay feature might be new too.

Here is a screenshot of the icons:

Here is a screenshot from Saad showing off the Places to stay:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

