Google Icons For Things To Do & Other Features Like Places To Stay

Google is now testing placing icons next to the Things To Do, How To Get There and Places To Stay search feature. Previously, I don't think I have ever seen the icons before and as Saad AK said on Twitter, the places to stay feature might be new too.

Here is a screenshot of the icons:

Here is a screenshot from Saad showing off the Places to stay:

Google > Mobile



✨ Rich UX in SERPs



I saw "Things to do", "How to get there" & "Places to stay" drop-down cards with icons.



I haven't seen icons next to those cards before.



And I think "Places to stay" drop-down card is new, but I am not sure.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/rzXiKceI4F — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) July 18, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.