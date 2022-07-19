Bing Tests Knowledge Panel Poll Tests

Microsoft Bing may be testing polls for the knowledge panels they display on the right panel. If you search for [joe biden], and scroll down the right side knowledge panel, you may see a friendly poll or test.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath and I am not able to replicate it, so this might be new, here is the screenshot he posted on Twitter:

Are you about to replicate this?

I guess Bing wants to make some of its search results more interactive and entertaining?

