PSA: Google Ads Won't Let You Create Or Edit Expanded Text Ads, Including URLs

Just a reminder, Google Ads no longer allows you to edit URLs, or create or edit any ETAs, i.e. expanded text ads, anymore. This should have gone into effect on July 1, 2022 - at least that is what Google told us and we reported on twice here.

Starting June 30, 2022, you will no longer be able to create or edit your expanded text ads. Your existing expanded text ads will however continue to serve. Google added "As part of this change, you’ll no longer be able to create or edit expanded text ads. However, your existing expanded text ads will continue to serve alongside responsive search ads, and you'll still see reports on their performance going forward. Additionally, you'll be able to pause and resume your expanded text ads or remove them if needed. You’ll also still be able to create and edit call ads and Dynamic Search Ads."

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, reminded us of this on Twitter the other day here:

Final URLs in ETA’s can no longer be edited, but if the site/URL experienced an issue that caused the “destination not working” disapproval, you should be able to go through the standard manual appeal process once the URL is back working as intended. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) July 18, 2022

Amalia Fowler as well, although, she is not at Google:

Maybe it worked for a couple of weeks beyond its deadline?

Either way, you can no longer create or edit your expanded text ads in Google Ads.

