Google Bench Of Pittsburgh Bridge

Jul 19, 2022 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Pittsburgh Bridge Bench

Here is a photo from the Google Pittsburgh office of a bench in the shape of a Pittsburgh bridge, I am thinking this is the Roberto Clemente Bridge. It is right next to the G logo in white.

This was shared on Instagram where Paulette wrote "New Pittsburgh lobby doodle is awesome! I love bridges and this is so appropriate for the city."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: YouTube Ice Sculpture
 
blog comments powered by Disqus