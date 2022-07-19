Google Bench Of Pittsburgh Bridge

Here is a photo from the Google Pittsburgh office of a bench in the shape of a Pittsburgh bridge, I am thinking this is the Roberto Clemente Bridge. It is right next to the G logo in white.

This was shared on Instagram where Paulette wrote "New Pittsburgh lobby doodle is awesome! I love bridges and this is so appropriate for the city."

