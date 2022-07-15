Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2022

Jul 15, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google had a large indexing issue on Friday, it affected new content across all sites it appears. Google Ads is super delayed as of Friday afternoon, Google is working on fixing that as well. To top it all off, Google Analytics 4 real-time is delayed and buggy and Google Merchant Center is also having issues. Google has this new Discover feature for destination searches that show TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube stories. Bing Search has a section called Bing Experts that are not from Microsoft. Microsoft Bing is testing "see your ad here" in the search results. Microsoft Bing is testing video playlist buttons in web search. Google Product results have this number of highlights feature. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap summing up the bigger search news in around 10 minutes.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Indexing Issue Morning Of July 15th
    There is a confirmed indexing issue in Google Search as of prior to 7 am ET this morning. None of the articles I posted this morning on this site are showing yet in Google Search, even when I search for it by the exact title or do a site command. Google is not indexing new, freshly published, content as of earlier this morning.
  • Confirmed: Google Ads Advertiser Console Delayed
    So while Google Search is currently having massive indexing issues, the Google Ads advertiser console is having issues loading ad spend and other data. Google confirmed the issue saying "affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data."
  • Google Discover Stories With TikTok, Facebook, YouTube For Destination Queries
    Google is testing a new format for destination queries that not only shows things to do but now showed this story format "Discover" section. Google embeds stories from TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and possibly other platforms for this section.
  • Google Product Results Carousel With Highlights
    Google Shopping results have shown top highlights for products some time but now it seems Google is testing showing the number of available product highlights in the carousel of product results in Google Search.
  • Bing Search Featured Snippet With "Answered By Bing Expert"
    Microsoft Bing is testing a section under its featured snippet answers named "answered by Bing expert." Bing will show an answer pulled from the source website, put the author's name by the answer, and call them a "Bing Expert."
  • Microsoft Bing Video Playlist In Web Search Interface
    Microsoft Bing Video search results has had a playlist feature since at least 2020. But now it seems Microsoft is testing displaying the playlist icon in the Bing web search results, not just the video results.
  • Bing "See Your Ad Here" Spot
    Microsoft is testing in Bing Search a link named "see your ad here." I guess this is promoting Microsoft Advertising's search ad platform to encourage advertisers to bid on those keywords for that query.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, People Also Ask Drop, Search Console Hidden Queries, Google Ads Features & Much More
    We had more volatility from Google Search on July 10th. Google shows half the number of people also ask boxes in the search results. Google Search Console anonymizes many queries...
  • Google Product Experts Awards
    A few weeks ago, Google hosted a Google Product Experts summit in person in the Google New York City office. Google shared a photo of some of the awards they handed out at the event. They are Google

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Confirmed: Google Ads Advertiser Console Delayed
 
blog comments powered by Disqus