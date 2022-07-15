Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google had a large indexing issue on Friday, it affected new content across all sites it appears. Google Ads is super delayed as of Friday afternoon, Google is working on fixing that as well. To top it all off, Google Analytics 4 real-time is delayed and buggy and Google Merchant Center is also having issues. Google has this new Discover feature for destination searches that show TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube stories. Bing Search has a section called Bing Experts that are not from Microsoft. Microsoft Bing is testing "see your ad here" in the search results. Microsoft Bing is testing video playlist buttons in web search. Google Product results have this number of highlights feature. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap summing up the bigger search news in around 10 minutes.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.