Bing "See Your Ad Here" Spot

Microsoft is testing in Bing Search a link named "see your ad here." I guess this is promoting Microsoft Advertising's search ad platform to encourage advertisers to bid on those keywords for that query.

Here is a screenshot of this spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

I guess Microsoft is looking for new advertisers to advertise on Bing Search?

I cannot replicate - so I guess Microsoft does not want my money...

Forum discussion at Twitter.