Google Product Results Carousel With Highlights

Google Shopping results have shown top highlights for products for some time but now it seems Google is testing showing the number of available product highlights in the carousel of product results in Google Search.

Shameem Adhikarath posted a number of examples of this on Twitter, this one shows the number of specific product highlights, aka "top highlights" for that specific product listing:

Here are more examples:

Personally, I cannot replicate the product carousel showing the number of highlights.

