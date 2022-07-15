Google Product Experts Awards

A few weeks ago, Google hosted a Google Product Experts summit in person in the Google New York City office. Google shared a photo of some of the awards they handed out at the event. They are Google trophies.

Google wrote on Twitter "We’re proud of our stars! HUGE congratulations to our Americas award winners for their wonderful contributions this past year. And thanks to everyone for all you do to make the Product Experts Community such an impactful place."

