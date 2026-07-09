Daily Search Forum Recap: July 9, 2026

Jul 9, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it broke its all time usage record on Tuesday during the World Cup. Google is rolling out the Generative AI controls in Search Console beyond UK sites, to some at least. Google is testing favicons on sitelinks within sponsored results. Google announced it has expanded Search campaigns for Travel to an open beta for the Things to Do and Events verticals. Google Ads documented which ad formats are not allowed for alcohol ads. Google Merchant Center Next dropped "Next" from its name.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Broke All Usage Records With Highest Usage Yesterday
    Nick Fox, Senior Vice President of Knowledge & Information at Google, said Google Search "broke all prior usage records and saw its highest usage in history" after Argentina scored its winning goal in yesterday's World Cup match.
  • Google Search Generative AI Controls Rolling Out Beyond UK Sites
    Google seems to be rolling out the new Generative AI controls in Google Search Console to sites outside the United Kingdom. It initially launched a month ago only for .co.uk based sites but now we are seeing it roll out for some (not all) sites based in the US and other countries.
  • Google Ads Formats That Don't Allow Alcohol Ads
    Google Ads updated its alcohol policy to provide more examples of ad formats that don’t allow alcohol ads. The list previously only had reservation display ads and Google TV masthead ads, and it was updated app install image ads, app install video ads, consumer ratings annotations, Discovery ads, dynamic search ads and Gmail ads.
  • Google Merchant Center Next Is Now Just Google Merchant Center
    Google has removed "Next" from Google Merchant Center Next and it is now to be known as just Google Merchant Center. Google announced this over here saying, "The platform you use today will simply be referred to as Google Merchant Center."
  • Google Ads Tests Favicons In Sponsored Results Sitelinks
    Google is testing placing favicons in the sitelinks portion of the sponsored results from Google Ads. Generally, we only see the favicon in the main sponsored or organic listing, but here Google is testing showing favicons for all the links in the sponsored results grouping, including all the sitelinks.
  • Google Ads Travel Search Campaigns Expands For Things To Do & Events Beta
    Google announced it has expanded Search campaigns for Travel to an open beta for the Things to Do and Events verticals. This brings you Search and AI Max features for those types of campaigns.
  • YouTube Summer Fair
    Google hosted the YouTube Summer Fair at the San Mateo County Fair last month. I think a bunch of YouTubers were invited, I was not.

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