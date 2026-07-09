Daily Search Forum Recap: July 9, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it broke its all time usage record on Tuesday during the World Cup. Google is rolling out the Generative AI controls in Search Console beyond UK sites, to some at least. Google is testing favicons on sitelinks within sponsored results. Google announced it has expanded Search campaigns for Travel to an open beta for the Things to Do and Events verticals. Google Ads documented which ad formats are not allowed for alcohol ads. Google Merchant Center Next dropped "Next" from its name.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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