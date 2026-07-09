Google Ads updated its alcohol policy to provide more examples of ad formats that don’t allow alcohol ads.

The list previously only had reservation display ads and Google TV masthead ads, and it was updated app install image ads, app install video ads, consumer ratings annotations, Discovery ads, dynamic search ads and Gmail ads.

Google wrote, "Google has updated the Alcohol help center article to provide clearer information on acceptable ad formats and does not change enforcement of the policy."

I am not sure how big of an addition on this to the policy but Google seems to have expanded it to more ad formats.

Forum discussion at X.