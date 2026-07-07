Google AdSense Expert Personalized Advice

Jul 7, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Adsense Phone

Google AdSense may have added a new setting that lets you specify if you want Google AdSense "experts" to call you offering "personalized advice." You can specify if you want or do not want messages, and how - i.e. via phone calls, SMS messages and/or WhatsApp messages.

This new feature was spotted by Bruno Ramos Lara who posted about it on X - he said he got an email about this feature. You can access it by going to Account > Settings > Personalization > Personalized Advice.

Here is a screenshot of the setting:

Google Adsense Contact Expert

Here is the email Google sent me about this option/setting:

Adsense Email Expert Contact Setting

Here are screenshots from Bruno with the email as well:

I like that Google is now giving us settings for them to reach out to us or not... I do wonder if it will work.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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