Google AdSense may have added a new setting that lets you specify if you want Google AdSense "experts" to call you offering "personalized advice." You can specify if you want or do not want messages, and how - i.e. via phone calls, SMS messages and/or WhatsApp messages.

This new feature was spotted by Bruno Ramos Lara who posted about it on X - he said he got an email about this feature. You can access it by going to Account > Settings > Personalization > Personalized Advice.

Here is a screenshot of the setting:

Here is the email Google sent me about this option/setting:

Here are screenshots from Bruno with the email as well:

AdSense habilita asesoramiento personalizado por teléfono, WhatsApp o SMS



Configura tu teléfono y las opciones de comunicación que quieras en Cuenta > Configuración > Configuración personal > Asesoramiento personalizado.



¿Qué ofrecerán?



🔹Consejos de crecimiento… pic.twitter.com/W5jkxfywkO — Bruno Ramos Lara (@brunoramoslara) July 6, 2026

I like that Google is now giving us settings for them to reach out to us or not... I do wonder if it will work.

Forum discussion at X.