Google Ads Newish Apply Theme To Asset Group

Jul 7, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

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Google Ads has a newish option when you create an asset group named "Apply theme to asset group." An asset group is made of images, logos, headlines, descriptions, videos, sitelinks, assets, and audience signals that you upload or that are automatically created by Google AI during your Performance Max campaign setup.

These assets are automatically mixed and matched based on which Google Ads channel (YouTube, Gmail, Search, and others) your ad is being served on.

The newish option was spotted by Thomas Eccel and posted on LinkedIn but I found it earlier from this article back in April - so maybe it is still rolling out.

Thomas shared this screenshot of the new option - Apply theme to asset group:

Google Ads Apply Theme To Asset Group

Thomas wrote:

The themes are built around seasons, cultural moments and holidays.

Black Friday, Christmas, summer sale, back to school, Mother's Day, Valentine's etc.

Instead of building a seasonal asset group from scratch every time, you apply a theme and Google helps you create assets that fits the moment.

Use them to play around with, but do not let it run on autopilot.

A holiday theme still has to match your brand and your offer. I would use it as inspiration but not apply it.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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