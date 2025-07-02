Google Ads Bans Tablet Presses Ads

Jul 2, 2025 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Pills

Google will soon ban ads for tablet or pill presses; they will be added to the list of dangerous products or services. Ads for pill presses, tableting machines, dies, molds, stamps, punches used for creation or imprinting of pills and tablets will not be allowed after September 1, 2025.

Google wrote, "On September 1, 2025, the Google Ads Dangerous products or services policy and Google Shopping Dangerous products policy will be updated to restrict the following category of products: Not supported Ads for pill presses, encapsulating machines and related components used for compacting or filling powders, granules or other materials into tablets or capsules."

Google Ads will begin enforcing the policy update on September 1, 2025 with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 6 weeks.

Google also posted an update on Restricted Drug Term Personalization Certification Application, it reads:

Advertisers in the United States, Canada and New Zealand planning to use Google’s personalized targeting tools to promote products or services containing Restricted Drug Terms to healthcare professionals in their professional medical capacity must apply for the Restricted Drug Term Personalization Certification. Without this Certification, advertisers promoting products or services containing Restricted Drug Terms will be unable to use Google’s personalization tools. Advertisers outside of the United States, Canada and New Zealand are not eligible to apply for this certification due to local regulations. Once the certification has been granted, successful applicants will be able to to use Google’s personalized targeting tools to promote products or services containing Restricted Drug Terms to healthcare professionals in their professional medical capacity.

Menachem Ani got an email about the first:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Target CPA and Target ROAS Going Away On August 4th

Jul 2, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Bans Tablet Presses Ads

Jul 2, 2025 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 1, 2025

Jul 1, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google June 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - What We're Seeing So Far

Jul 1, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

New Google Search Console Insights Report

Jul 1, 2025 - 7:41 am
Spiders

Cloudflare To Block AI Crawlers By Default & Pay Per Crawl Model

Jul 1, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Skee-Ball In Game Room
Next Story: Microsoft Advertising Target CPA and Target ROAS Going Away On August 4th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.