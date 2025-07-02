Google will soon ban ads for tablet or pill presses; they will be added to the list of dangerous products or services. Ads for pill presses, tableting machines, dies, molds, stamps, punches used for creation or imprinting of pills and tablets will not be allowed after September 1, 2025.

Google wrote, "On September 1, 2025, the Google Ads Dangerous products or services policy and Google Shopping Dangerous products policy will be updated to restrict the following category of products: Not supported Ads for pill presses, encapsulating machines and related components used for compacting or filling powders, granules or other materials into tablets or capsules."

Google Ads will begin enforcing the policy update on September 1, 2025 with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 6 weeks.

Google also posted an update on Restricted Drug Term Personalization Certification Application, it reads:

Advertisers in the United States, Canada and New Zealand planning to use Google’s personalized targeting tools to promote products or services containing Restricted Drug Terms to healthcare professionals in their professional medical capacity must apply for the Restricted Drug Term Personalization Certification. Without this Certification, advertisers promoting products or services containing Restricted Drug Terms will be unable to use Google’s personalization tools. Advertisers outside of the United States, Canada and New Zealand are not eligible to apply for this certification due to local regulations. Once the certification has been granted, successful applicants will be able to to use Google’s personalized targeting tools to promote products or services containing Restricted Drug Terms to healthcare professionals in their professional medical capacity.

Menachem Ani got an email about the first:

It's dangerous out there...



Updates to Google’s “Dangerous products and services” policy pic.twitter.com/ngq89xTKbz — Menachem Ani - Google Ads (@MenachemAni) July 1, 2025

