Google E Commerce Cards With At A Glance Text

Google has these e-commerce or product cards that show up at the top of the search results. Now, Google is testing labeling them with not just the product category name but also now with "at a glance" added to the name.

This change was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a few screenshots on X - here are some of them:

As Sachin said, "a subtle UX update, but could impact CTR and user behavior."

Here are more examples from Sachin:

Ecommerce rich cards now show a heading like “Laptops at a glance” instead of just “Laptops.”

A subtle UX update, but could impact CTR and user behavior. @brodieseo @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/aAKnAn6gTP — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 14, 2025

And Khushal spotted it later:

🆕 Google with x - product at glance card feature . showing cards like

More Product, Stores,Forums pic.twitter.com/UgK76rou4D — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) July 1, 2025

