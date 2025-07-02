Google E-Commerce Cards With At A Glance Label Text

Google has these e-commerce or product cards that show up at the top of the search results. Now, Google is testing labeling them with not just the product category name but also now with "at a glance" added to the name.

This change was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a few screenshots on X - here are some of them:

Google E Commerce Cards With At A Glance Text

Google E Commerce Cards With At A Glance Text2

As Sachin said, "a subtle UX update, but could impact CTR and user behavior."

Here are more examples from Sachin:

And Khushal spotted it later:

Forum discussion at X.

 

