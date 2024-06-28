Google Product Studio, which is part of Google Merchant Center Next, now works in the UK, India, and Japan. Google also added file upload support to Product Studio and additional seasonal-themed templates.

Google announced "merchants with Merchant Center Next accounts based in the US, UK, CA, AU, IN, and JP" can now access Google Product Studio. Google said Product Studio is "free, AI-powered tools to help you create high quality images that you can use across your marketing channels."

Google also added file uploads to Product Studio. Google said "you can now upload a new product image directly to Product Studio. After you've generated studio or lifestyle scenes, you can add the images to your online store or download them to use in your marketing channels."

There are also new themes; "new seasonal theme templates" have been added to "quickly and effortlessly update your product images with wedding and vacation scenes."

Forum discussion at X.