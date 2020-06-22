Daily Search Forum Recap: June 22, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search & Discover Algorithm Ranking Update Over Weekend
On Thursday, June 18th, we reported about a possible Google search ranking and algorithm update. But it seems a couple of days later things began to heat up even more. The chatter in the ongoing WebmasterWorld thread has spiked a lot and the tools are showing more movement.
- Vlog #72: Daniel Waisberg On Google Search Console & The Search Relations Team
Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) is a search advocate at Google, former Google Analytics guru and now working with the Google Search Relations team on Search Console...
- Google Search Console & Google Analytics New Integrated Reports Beta?
Google just sent out messages to some Google Search Console verified users of some sort of improved new experience between Google Analytics and Google Search Console. The email says that Google is "working on a new experience that combines Search Console and Google Analytics data to provide you with more useful data about your site."
- Google: We Don't Explicitly Measure EAT In Search
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that Google Search does not explicitly measure E-A-T in search. John was asked about which signals does Google use to measure E-A-T and John said "that's not something we'd explicitly measure for Search -- it's a concept we wrote about in our Quality Rater's guidelines."
- Google How To Schema On Desktop, Now With Images
In May, Google began testing how to schema rich results on desktop after only showing them on mobile. That test went away on June 5th and then came back on June 16th. Well, now that it is back, Google is also showing image thumbnails next to these results on desktop.
- Google: How To Diagnose Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) Slowness
Are you Google Core Web Vitals not showing good signs for speed? Well, how do you go about speeding things up? One webmasters asked Google about this and Google said you can use webpagetest.org to help find the assets that are slow.
- Link Builder Threats In Referer - Scary One
Link builders can be pretty savvy and sometimes also, some can be pretty unscrupulous. Here is an example of a link referer threatening the site owner to link to them or else they will give that person's mother.
- Google Interns During COVID-10 Pandemic
Tia, a Google intern, shared a photo on Twitter of how it is like to be a Google Intern during the COVID-19 pandemic versus being a Google Intern the year prior.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Test your Auto ads settings with new Auto ads experiments, Google AdSense Help
- There's nothing special about these kinds of pages, no need to do anything fancy with HTTP result codes. Keep things simple & so that they don't need interpretation., John Mueller on Twitter
- I'm not aware of anything special there. (also giving you a critical glance --> -_- <-- for scraping these things), John Mueller on Twitter
- Indexing is never guaranteed. Since you mention you have "many" websites, my general recommendation would be to just make one great site, rather than many; make something significant for the w, John Mueller on Twitter
- Reviewing some site that ranks prominently for a "top..." query. Top product is a 100% argan oil hair treatment something something. AND!!! It's 100% lactose and gluten free! The hell you need to say that for?, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- Warnings are warnings, not errors. To make them go away, you'd need to do what the warning says :), John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
PPC
Search Features
Other Search